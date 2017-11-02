Sampo Oyj Announcement Of Sampo Plc's Results And Annual General Meeting In 2018

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2017 at 12:45 pm

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement release for 2017 on 7

February 2018. Sampo will report its results on following days during

2018:

- 9 May 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2018

- 8 August 2018: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June

2018

- 7 November 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-September

2018

Sampo plc will publish its reports for January-March 2018 and

January-September 2018 abridged.

The Annual Report for 2017 will be published at

www.sampo.com/annualreport during week 11.The Annual Report includes The

Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements. The Annual General

Meeting will be held on 19 April 2018. The dividend will be paid on 3

May 2018 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate

Responsibility Report will be published in June 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

