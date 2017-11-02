Bank of England Raises Interest Rates for First Time in a Decade

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade, a telegraphed move that represents the latest step by the world's major central banks to withdraw crisis-era stimulus.

Stocks Decline as Investors Parse Tax Plan, Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 slid as investors assessed House Republicans' proposal to conduct the biggest transformation of the tax code in decades. The broad index fell 0.3%.

Trump to Tap Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chairman

The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump's Nafta Threat Casts Pall Over Business Plans

While many view President Trump's threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement as a negotiating tactic, some businesses with cross-border operations are preparing for the possibility.

Republicans Stick With Big Corporate Tax Cuts in House Bill

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would permanently chop the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, compress the number of individual income tax brackets, and repeal the taxes paid by large estates starting in 2024, according to a detailed summary of the plan reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The plan would seek the biggest transformation of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years.

U.S. Worker Productivity Jumped in Third Quarter

U.S. workers boosted output per hour this summer at the best rate in three years, a sign that long sluggish productivity gains might finally be breaking out.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall Despite Hurricane Effects

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, despite hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico beginning to process a backlog.

U.S. Sets Final Tariffs for Canadian Softwood Lumber

The U.S. set final tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber Thursday, increasing pressure on the Canadian timber industry at a time when economic relations between Washington and Ottawa are strained.

ISM-New York Business Index Grew in October

Business conditions across New York City rose in October, according to a report released Thursday.

Bitcoin Hits $7,000 as Wall Street Interest Gets Real

The price of the digital currency bitcoin smashed through the $7,000 mark for the first time, another milestone for the surging asset.

