Bank of England Raises Interest Rates for First Time in a Decade

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade, a telegraphed move that represents the latest step by the world's major central banks to withdraw crisis-era stimulus.

Trump to Tap Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chairman

The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Global Stocks Struggle, Sterling Falls on Bank Rate Rise

Stock markets around the world struggled to gain momentum, while the British pound fell sharply after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

U.S. Worker Productivity Jumps in Third Quarter

U.S. worker productivity improved at the best rate in three years. Nonfarm business-sector productivity rose at a 3.0% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the third quarter.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall Despite Hurricane Effects

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, despite hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico beginning to process a backlog.

Oil Steadies After Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices were steady after the market reached multi-month highs earlier in the week, prompting some investors to take profits.

Prosecutors Weigh Charging Russians Over DNC Hacking

The Justice Department has identified more than six members of the Russian government involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee's computers and swiping sensitive information that became public during the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Foreign Investors Red-Hot for Short-Term Chinese Bank Debt

Foreign investors are showing an insatiable appetite for a popular short-term debt instrument issued by Chinese banks, pushing their holdings of the high-yielding product to record levels in September.

U.S. Banks Want Freer Flow of Data in Nafta Pact

As talks on a new North American Free Trade Agreement heat up over auto parts and agriculture, U.S. financial firms are quietly pushing for another, less tangible change: the free movement of data across borders.

November 02, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)