Investors Expect First BOE Rate Rise in a Decade

Continue Reading Below

The Bank of England is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate for the first time since the summer of 2007-here is why.

U.S. Dollar Drops in Asia Trade

The U.S. dollar declined in Asian trading, reversing the modest gains that followed the Fed's decision to hold rates steady and a Wall Street Journal report that President Trump will appoint Jerome Powell as the next central bank chief.

Global Stocks Struggle as Dollar Pulls Back

Stock markets around the world struggled to gain momentum, while the U.S. dollar slipped slightly following reports that President Donald Trump is set to choose a new head of the Federal Reserve.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Steadies After Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices were steady after the market reached multi-month highs earlier in the week, prompting some investors to take profits.

Trump to Tap Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chairman

The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.K. Probes Whether Backer of Brexit Campaign Breached Rules

Britain's electoral watchdog said it was investigating whether one of the key financial backers of the campaign to take the U.K. out of the European Union breached campaign-finance rules ahead of last year's referendum.

U.K.'s Internal Brexit Debate Stymied by Grim Choices

One of the alarming aspects of the British Brexit debate is the way that it keeps going around in circles, according to Europe File columnist Simon Nixon.

Powell's Candidacy Offers Continuity in Fed Policy

In Jerome Powell, Mr. Trump picked a Republican who has consistently supported Ms. Yellen on policy, although the Fed governor has made clear he wants to adjust postcrisis banking regulations.

Bitcoin Futures May Be Coming, But an ETF Is No Lock

CME Group's decision to launch a bitcoin-futures contract raises the prospects of a bitcoin ETF, but gaining SEC approval for one would likely require that bitcoin futures first build up a trading history.

Yellen's Exit as Fed Chief Would Mark Break From Recent Precedent

Janet Yellen's leadership at the Fed looks set to end after just one four-year term, the shortest tenure at the helm of the central bank in nearly four decades, and a break from recent precedent.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)