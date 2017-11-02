Bank of England Raises Interest Rates for First Time in a Decade

Continue Reading Below

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade, a telegraphed move that represents the latest step by the world's major central banks to withdraw crisis-era stimulus.

Bitcoin Hits $7,000 as Wall Street Interest Gets Real

The price of the digital currency bitcoin smashed through the $7,000 mark for the first time, another milestone for the surging asset.

U.S. Banks Want Freer Flow of Data in Nafta Pact

As talks on a new North American Free Trade Agreement heat up over auto parts and agriculture, U.S. financial firms are quietly pushing for another, less tangible change: the free movement of data across borders.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HNA Group's Borrowing Costs Jump in Latest Short-Term Bond Sale

Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group tapped the short-term debt markets for the second time in a week, as a unit of the company offered on Thursday to pay sharply higher interest rates to woo investors.

Credit Suisse Profit Jumps as Focus on the Wealthy Pays Off

Credit Suisse reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on strong growth at its wealth-management division, indicating the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Trump to Tap Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chairman

The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

New Workplace Perk: Loans for Low-Income Employees

More U.S. employers are teaming up with financial institutions such as credit unions to offer small personal loans to their workers, offering employees a way to bridge financial crunches without turning to high-cost payday loans.

Women, Minorities Were Half of the S&P 500 Directors Added in 2017

White men are starting to lose their boardroom dominance at the biggest U.S. businesses. Women or minorities account for half of the 397 new independent directors announced in 2017

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Cites 'Solid Rate' of Economic Growth

The Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled it would consider lifting them before year's end amid signs the economy is gaining momentum.

SEC Warns Celebrities Against Endorsing Offerings

Celebrities who pitch investors on stock sales and initial coin offerings without disclosing their pay may be breaking the law, the U.S. markets regulator said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)