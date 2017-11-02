Oil Steadies After Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices were steady after the market reached multi-month highs earlier in the week, prompting some investors to take profits.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits more than doubled in the third quarter, as improved business conditions and rising production lifted earnings.

Shell's Caution May Prove Better Part of BP's Valor

Brent oil has rallied above $60 a barrel for the first time since 2015, and oil majors such as BP, left for dead just a few years ago, are busy buying back shares. Is it game on again for energy shares?

Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Tesla Drives Farther Off Course

Tesla moved the goal posts again for its Model 3 and revealed a slowdown in its older luxury models, making Chief Executive Elon Musk's goals appear even less realistic.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels to 454.9 million barrels but are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said.

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 62 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Armstrong Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Coal-mining company Armstrong Energy Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a plan to turn over ownership of its struggling operations to a competitor and its lender.

U.S. Trade Panel Backs Solar Tariffs

Federal trade officials are recommending the Trump administration impose a tariff of up to 35% on imported solar panels to protect U.S. solar manufacturers from low-priced foreign products.

Utility Touts Electrification to Meet California Climate Goals

California can meet its goals for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, but it will require a massive shift to electric vehicles, charging stations and renewable energy, one of the state's biggest power companies said.

