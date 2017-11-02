Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Continue Reading Below

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Tesla Drives Farther Off Course

Tesla moved the goal posts again for its Model 3 and revealed a slowdown in its older luxury models, making Chief Executive Elon Musk's goals appear even less realistic.

Oil Prices Waver as Supply Declines

Oil prices closed lower after storage data showed that crude inventories fell by less than some traders expected last week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels to 454.9 million barrels but are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said.

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 62 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Armstrong Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Coal-mining company Armstrong Energy Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a plan to turn over ownership of its struggling operations to a competitor and its lender.

U.S. Trade Panel Backs Solar Tariffs

Federal trade officials are recommending the Trump administration impose a tariff of up to 35% on imported solar panels to protect U.S. solar manufacturers from low-priced foreign products.

Utility Touts Electrification to Meet California Climate Goals

California can meet its goals for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, but it will require a massive shift to electric vehicles, charging stations and renewable energy, one of the state's biggest power companies said.

BP to Restart Share Buybacks as Oil Industry Regains Footing

BP on said it would restart its share buyback program after posting healthy third-quarter earnings, the latest signal that the oil industry has found its footing amid a modest crude-price recovery.

Scana Shakes Up Management

Scana said it would replace its chief executive and shake up its leadership ranks as the legal and financial reverberations of its ill-fated attempt to build a nuclear power plant in South Carolina continue.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)