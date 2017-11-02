iPhone Demand Charges Apple's Results

Apple Inc. extended its year-long rebound in the latest quarter thanks to rising iPhone demand, and the tech giant projected record revenue in the current quarter driven by sales of its highest-priced iPhone model ever.

T-Mobile, Sprint Working to Salvage Merger

T-Mobile has restarted merger talks with Sprint and the two telecom firms could reach a deal within weeks unless they fail to agree on terms, according to people familiar with the matter.

Starbucks Lowers Long-Term Target, Selling Tazo to Unilever

Starbucks Corp. offered a muted outlook for future sales and profit, setting what it says are more realistic targets in a tough environment for restaurants and coffee shops.

U.S. Considers Suit Against AT&T's Deal for Time Warner

The Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit challenging AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner if the government and companies can't agree on a settlement.

U.S. Expands Union Probe to Ford, GM

General Motors and Ford Motor said they are cooperating with a Justice Department probe of job-training programs set up jointly with the industry's biggest autoworker union.

Streaming Services Help Fuel Growth at CBS

Affiliate and subscription revenue overtook advertising sales as the biggest money-maker for CBS Corp. in the most recent quarter as the once-traditional broadcaster as ramps up its streaming offerings.

Unilever Looks to Move Beyond Black Tea With Tazo Buy

Unilever's $384 million deal to buy Tazo tea from Starbucks is its biggest move yet in a pivot from slower growing black tea toward higher-growth brands it hopes will help it foster more discerning-and more profitable-tea drinkers.

DowDuPont Plans Job Cuts as Part of $3 Billion Savings Push

DowDuPont could take longer than expected to split into three new companies after the newly merged chemical giant revamped its separation strategy.

Altria, Anticipating FDA Rule, Is Developing Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes

Altria Group has developed ways of producing reduced-nicotine cigarettes as the Marlboro maker attempts to get ahead of potential federal requirements for tobacco companies to change their products.

DNAinfo and Gothamist Websites Abruptly Shut Down

A suite of local news websites, including one launched by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, abruptly shut down Thursday, a week after its New York journalists voted to unionize.

November 02, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)