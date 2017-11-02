U.S. Considers Suit Against AT&T's Deal for Time Warner

The Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit challenging AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner if the government and companies can't agree on a settlement.

DowDuPont Plans Job Cuts as Part of $3 Billion Savings Push

DowDuPont could take longer than expected to split into three new companies after the newly merged chemical giant revamped its separation strategy.

Credit Suisse Profit Jumps as Focus on the Wealthy Pays Off

Credit Suisse reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on strong growth at its wealth-management division, indicating the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production.

Targeted Use of Consumer Data Drives Jump in Alibaba's Earnings

Alibaba's net income more than doubled as the Chinese e-commerce company leveraged its huge trove of consumer data to drive spending and attract more online advertising.

Teen Vogue to End Print Publication

Condé Nast is ending the print edition of Teen Vogue and continuing the brand as a digital-only publication, part of a broader restructuring to reduce costs at the company.

Robert Mercer Resigns as CEO of Renaissance Technologies

Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of hedge-fund firm Renaissance Technologies LLC, is resigning, according to a letter sent by Mr. Mercer to the firm's investors.

Teva Cuts Outlook Again in Perfect Storm of Problems

The world's biggest seller of generic drugs, Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, cut its full-year outlook for the second time this year, blaming price pressure in its U.S. business and greater competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug.

Bombardier Focuses on Airbus Deal as It Misses Estimates

Bombardier missed analysts' revenue estimates in its latest quarter as the plane and train maker touted its new partnership with Airbus SE as a "game-changing" step that will revitalize the company.

Georgia-Pacific's Bestwall Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Bestwall, an affiliate of Georgia-Pacific, has sought bankruptcy protection after years of asbestos-related costs have piled up.

