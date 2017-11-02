DowDuPont Plans Job Cuts as Part of $3 Billion Savings Push

DowDuPont said it plans to reduce its global workforce and shut down assets to help reach a $3 billion cost-savings goal, as the chemicals giant works to split itself into three separate companies

Credit Suisse Profit Jumps as Focus on the Wealthy Pays Off

Credit Suisse reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on strong growth at its wealth-management division, indicating the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production.

Alibaba's Earnings Top Estimates

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said quarterly earnings rose 132% as the company leveraged its huge trove of consumer data to encourage spending.

Bombardier Focuses on Airbus Deal as It Misses Estimates

Bombardier missed analysts' revenue estimates in its latest quarter as the plane and train maker touted its new partnership with Airbus SE as a "game-changing" step that will revitalize the company.

Georgia-Pacific's Bestwall Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation

Bestwall, an affiliate of Georgia-Pacific, has sought bankruptcy protection after years of asbestos-related costs have piled up.

Shell's Caution May Prove Better Part of BP's Valor

Brent oil has rallied above $60 a barrel for the first time since 2015, and oil majors such as BP, left for dead just a few years ago, are busy buying back shares. Is it game on again for energy shares?

Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Insys Therapeutics Misses Estimates, Sets Aside Litigation Funds

Insys Therapeutics missed analysts' estimates in its latest quarter and set aside roughly $150 million to cover potential settlement costs, following news that its co-founder and former CEO had been charged with conspiracy.

HNA Group's Borrowing Costs Jump in Latest Short-Term Bond Sale

Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group tapped the short-term debt markets for the second time in a week, as a unit of the company offered on Thursday to pay sharply higher interest rates to woo investors.

November 02, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)