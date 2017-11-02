Apple Earnings: What to Watch

Apple is scheduled to report results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the market closes Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Credit Suisse Profit Jumps on Wealth-Management Strength

Credit Suisse Group said third-quarter net profit jumped on strong growth in wealth management, providing evidence that the Swiss banking giant's strategic shift toward managing wealthy clients' money is paying off.

Royal Dutch Shell Closes Out Strong Quarter for Global Oil Firms

Royal Dutch Shell said profits more than doubled in the third quarter, as improved business conditions and rising production lifted earnings.

Shell's Caution May Prove Better Part of BP's Valor

Brent oil has rallied above $60 a barrel for the first time since 2015, and oil majors such as BP, left for dead just a few years ago, are busy buying back shares. Is it game on again for energy shares?

Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Etihad Pares Back U.S. Service After Split With American Airlines

Etihad Airways said it would suspend flights from its Abu Dhabi hub to Dallas-Fort Worth and consider other changes to U.S. services after American Airlines ended a cooperating agreement between the airlines.

Chinese Tech Giants Target the Next Frontier in Online Insurance: Life

Facebook Vows to Sacrifice Growth for Secure Operations

Facebook extended its dominance in online advertising in the third quarter but said it would sacrifice some future growth to invest more heavily in its safety and security operations to address the growing scrutiny of its power and influence.

Facebook Needs the Right Kind of Friends

Facebook is still making a lot of new friends, but the company is learning the hard way that there is a cost to not having the right ones.

Tesla Posts Loss, Boosting Pressure to Speed Output of Model 3

Tesla warned it will take months longer than expected to reach its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, a significant delay that could will put additional pressure on CEO Elon Musk's limited cash pile.

November 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)