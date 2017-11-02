Trump Disappeared From Twitter - for 11 Minutes

Twitter Inc. blamed an employee's error for an 11-minute outage of President Donald Trump's account.

Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties

The Trump administration officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the U.S. financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program.

Mexico Clears América Móvil to Charge Rival Telecoms

The country's telecommunications regulator said América Móvil, Mexico's dominant operator, can charge competitors for completing calls on its networks next year, after the Supreme Court backed up a legal challenge by the company.

iPhone Demand Charges Apple's Results

Apple extended its year-long rebound in the latest quarter thanks to rising iPhone demand, and the tech giant projected record revenue in the current quarter driven by sales of its highest-priced iPhone model ever.

Apple Calls Up Its Supporting Cast

Mac, iPad and services deliver strong sales while the iPhone cycle gets stretched.

U.S. Expands Union Probe to Ford, GM

General Motors and Ford Motor said they are cooperating with a Justice Department probe of job-training programs set up jointly with the industry's biggest autoworker union.

Unilever Looks to Move Beyond Black Tea With Tazo Buy

Unilever's $384 million deal to buy Tazo tea from Starbucks is its biggest move yet in a pivot from slower growing black tea toward higher-growth brands it hopes will help it foster more discerning-and more profitable-tea drinkers.

T-Mobile, Sprint Working to Salvage Merger

T-Mobile has restarted merger talks with Sprint and the two telecom firms could reach a deal within weeks unless they fail to agree on terms, according to people familiar with the matter.

Streaming Services Help Fuel Growth at CBS

Affiliate and subscription revenue overtook advertising sales as the biggest money-maker for CBS Corp. in the most recent quarter as the once-traditional broadcaster as ramps up its streaming offerings.

Starbucks Lowers Long-Term Target, Selling Tazo to Unilever

Starbucks Corp. offered a muted outlook for future sales and profit, setting what it says are more realistic targets in a tough environment for restaurants and coffee shops.

