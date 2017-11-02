Tesla Reveals Time Frame for China Factory

Tesla indicated it plans to make cars and sport-utility vehicles in China in about three years as part of a bet to make the pricey electric vehicles more appealing to local buyers.

Facebook extended its dominance in online advertising in the third quarter but said it would sacrifice some future growth to invest more heavily in its safety and security operations to address the growing scrutiny of its power and influence.

Facebook is still making a lot of new friends, but the company is learning the hard way that there is a cost to not having the right ones.

Tesla warned it will take months longer than expected to reach its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, a significant delay that could will put additional pressure on CEO Elon Musk's limited cash pile.

Tesla moved the goal posts again for its Model 3 and revealed a slowdown in its older luxury models, making Chief Executive Elon Musk's goals appear even less realistic.

Under Armour is shedding more of its senior leadership, including its chief marketing officer and the head of its women's business, as the sportswear company continues to grapple with declining sales.

Kathryn Higgs, the former head of ethics and compliance at Tesco PLC, discusses the fight against corruption in a new role at Transparency International U.K.

Guggenheim Partners received a July letter from U.S. regulators that raised concerns about its relationship with companies connected to former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond.

Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunged 89%, crippled by a $778 million charge related to a fine by Taiwanese regulators and Apple Inc.'s continued withholding of patent royalties on iPhones and iPads.

November 02, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)