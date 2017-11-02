Gold Benefits as Dollar Weakens on Fed Pick

Gold prices rose Thursday, with the dollar slipping on expectations regarding President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve.

The precious metal gained 0.13% to $1,276.04 a troy ounce in midmorning trade.

Copper, meanwhile, fell 0.66% to $6,882 a metric ton, joining its base metals peers and the remaining precious metals in falling, with profit-taking following broad-based commodities gains on Wednesday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measure the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, fell 0.13% to 87.63. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

That currency move came after the White House notified Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell that Mr. Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank.

The news offset a Federal Reserve policy statement which prepared the ground for an interest-rate increase in December. CME Group data last showed a rate-increase scenario as fully priced in.

"On the whole, Powell would be slightly dovish for the dollar, although I can't see him doing anything that Janet Yellen wouldn't do," said David Govett, the head of precious metals at Marex Spectron. "If an interest hike were likely beforehand, it will still be likely."

Mr. Powell is seen by investors as more dovish than the other recent front-runner, economics professor John Taylor. "A choice in favor of Taylor would probably result in a significant [gold] price correction," Commerzbank said in a note.

In addition to the expected announcement of Mr. Trump's Fed pick, investors were readying themselves for an action-packed Thursday, with the Bank of England widely expected to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade. In the U.S., House Republican leaders were pushing to release their tax plan, and nonfarm payrolls numbers are expected Friday.

Among precious metals, silver was down 1.47% at $17.07 a troy ounce, palladium fell 0.82% to $996.60 a troy ounce and platinum fell 0.35% to $930.20 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc fell 0.91% to $3,210.50 a metric ton, aluminum fell 0.39% to $2,166 a metric ton, tin fell 0.01% to $19,400 a metric ton, nickel fell 0.59% to $12,620 a metric ton and lead fell 0.73% to $2,457 a metric ton.

