German jobless claims fell in October as the unemployment rate remained at a record low, the Federal Employment Agency said Thursday.

Jobless claims dropped by 11,000 in October after a revised decline of 22,000 in September, the labor agency said. The first reading for September showed a decline of 23,000. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings.

Economists in The Wall Street Journal's survey expected jobless claims to fall by 10,000.

Germany's adjusted jobless rate remained at 5.6% in October, having hit that level the previous month--the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the data series in January 1992.

November 02, 2017 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)