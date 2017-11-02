Engie Renews Gasification and Storage Services Contract With CNOOC

France's Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Thursday that it has renewed its gasification and storage services contract with Chinese energy group CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) for the coming winter season.

Continue Reading Below

Engie said that the service will be provided by a floating storage-regasification unit in the port of Tianjin in northeast China until spring 2018.

Liquefied natural gas--LNG--will also be transferred to smaller on-shore tanks used by CNOOC for LNG trucking activity.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)