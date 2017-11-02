Energy Shares Edge Higher Alongside Oil -- Energy Roundup

Energy shares edged higher alongside oil prices.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC said its profits nearly tripled in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production. Shell's earnings were lifted by conditions that have boosted the fortunes of most big oil companies, which have regained a level of equilibrium after years of scrambling to adapt to the sharp drop in oil prices since 2014.
