On Our Radar

Energy Shares Edge Higher Alongside Oil -- Energy Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Energy shares edged higher alongside oil prices.

Continue Reading Below

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said its profits nearly tripled in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, helped by recovering oil prices, better conditions for its refineries and an increase in oil-and-gas production. Shell's earnings were lifted by conditions that have boosted the fortunes of most big oil companies, which have regained a level of equilibrium after years of scrambling to adapt to the sharp drop in oil prices since 2014.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 17:33 ET (21:33 GMT)