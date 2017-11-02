Correction to Bestwall Seeking Bankruptcy Protection Story

"Georgia-Pacific's Bestwall Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation," at 7:45 a.m. ET, incorrectly stated that GP Industrial Plasters is a unit of Georgia-Pacific in the seventh paragraph. It is a unit of Bestwall. (Nov. 2)

Continue Reading Below

"Georgia-Pacific's Bestwall Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Over Asbestos Litigation," at 7:45 a.m. ET, incorrectly stated that GP Industrial Plasters is a unit of Georgia-Pacific in the seventh paragraph. It is a unit of Bestwall. (Nov. 2)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 09:22 ET (13:22 GMT)