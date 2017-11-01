WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 01

TWO FATAL NAVY SHIP COLLISIONS WERE AVOIDABLE, REPORTS CONCLUDE

Two U.S. Navy collisions that killed a total of 17 sailors this year were avoidable, according to a pair of reports on the accidents that cited failures in a number of areas.

SOUTH KOREAN LEADER WARNS AGAINST ATTACK ON NORTH, AHEAD OF TRUMP'S ASIA TRIP

South Korea's leader used a closely watched speech to oppose military action in countering North Korea, as the U.S. builds up its forces in the region and Donald Trump prepares to make his first trip to Asia as president.

XI JINPING SUMMONS 'RED BOAT SPIRIT' OF CHINA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTIONARIES

Days into a new leadership term, Xi Jinping went on the road to strike home the defining message of his administration, that only the Communist Party can guarantee his "China Dream" of national rejuvenation.

DETAILS EMERGE ON ALLEGED MANHATTAN ATTACKER'S LIFE IN UZBEKISTAN

The government of Uzbekistan released new details about the man allegedly involved in a terrorist attack in Manhattan, after the Central Asian nation's president pledged to assist the U.S. in the investigation.

NIGER OPEN TO ALLOWING U.S. DRONE STRIKES FROM THE COUNTRY

Niger is open to allowing U.S. drone strikes against terror groups, the West African nation's prime minister said, days after U.S. officials disclosed that an armed drone had been sought, but not sent, near where four American soldiers were killed in an ambush last month.

HOW CHINA SWALLOWED THE WTO

The U.S. helped create the World Trade Organization to smooth global commerce and integrate a rising China. Instead, it's become the battleground for intense national rivalries, none more tense than Beijing's role in the world economy.

BANK OF ENGLAND SETS STAGE FOR RATE INCREASE

The Bank of England is expected to lift its main interest rate on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade, in what would be a significant shift that two senior bank officials have suggested could be premature.

CATALONIA'S FORMER LEADER SAYS HE WILL RESPECT ELECTION RESULTS

Carles Puigdemont, the embattled leader of Catalonia's independence movement, said he would respect the result of regional elections called by the Spanish government, marking a possible turning point in the separatists' drive for secession.

