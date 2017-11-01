What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 1, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

A truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a Manhattan bike path, killing at least eight people, in what officials called a terror attack. The driver was identified as a 29-year-old man originally from Uzbekistan.

The House GOP tax plan set for release this week will preserve a top individual tax rate of 39.6%, drop the corporate rate to 20% and delay a repeal of the estate tax.

Large groups of Americans don't know much about the tax plan or are skeptical about its merits, a poll found.

Papadopoulos discussed the possibility of acquiring stolen emails from Russian contacts in early 2016, his plea deal indicates.

Catalonia's ousted leader said he would respect the result of regional elections called by Spain, in a possible shift by separatists.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker who heads the House financial-services panel, Texas Republican Hensarling, is retiring.

U.S. aircraft carriers bound for the Korean Peninsula may remain in the area for maneuvers during Trump's visit to Asia.

U.S. Treasury officials urged Persian Gulf countries to clamp down harder on ties to North Korea.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Kabul by a boy suicide bomber.

Thousands displaced by Harvey remain in temporary housing. Losses are estimated at $73.5 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)