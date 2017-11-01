U.S. Factory-Activity Index Slipped in October -- Update

A closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity dipped in October after hitting its highest level in 13 years, but continued to signal healthy growth.

The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its manufacturing index fell to 58.7 in October. A reading above 50 indicates activity is expanding across the factory sector, while a number below 50 signals contraction.

The report was strong despite the pullback from September, and "we see no reason to expect a serious weakening in the trend in the ISM anytime soon," said Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson in a note to clients. "Global demand is strong, the dollar is competitive and domestic spending on capital equipment is rising rapidly."

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an October reading of 59.0.

The September level of 60.8 was the highest for the index since May 2004.

The overall index "continued its strong expansion," consistent with the trend before several powerful late-summer hurricanes, said Timothy Fiore, who oversees the ISM survey. But he said weakness in inventories and supplier deliveries, and still-high prices, point to continued storm-related disruptions in the data.

The details of Wednesday's report showed a retreat across many components, though most remained in positive territory.

The new-orders index fell to 63.4 in October and the production index was down to 61.0. The employment index decreased to 59.8 last month. The index tracking new export orders fell to 56.5 in October.

The prices index, tracking raw-material costs, declined to 68.5 last month. Inflation has been subdued this year, though a hurricane-fueled spike in gasoline prices pushed up broad price gauges in September.

Among 18 industries tracked in Wednesday's report, 16 reported growth during October, led by paper products, while two industries reported no change from September.

The overall U.S. economy has expanded at a healthy pace in recent months, bolstered by consumer and business spending.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the U.S., expanded at a seasonally and inflation adjusted rate of 3.0% in the third quarter after notching a 3.1% growth rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said. That was the strongest six-month stretch for growth in three years.

Manufacturing accounts for only about 12% of the nation's economic output, but it is closely watched for signals about the broader economy. The factory sector has gained strength since last year as oil prices stabilized and a pickup in global growth bolstered demand for U.S. exports.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma battered parts of the southern U.S. in late summer, temporarily disrupting some industrial activity including refinery operations along the Gulf Coast. National manufacturing production ticked up 0.1% in September after falling in July and August, according to Federal Reserve data.

