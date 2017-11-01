Russian Ads Targeted Facebook Users by Profile

Russian operatives targeted users on Facebook Inc. by race, political preference, religion and interests such as gun ownership, according to advertising data released by lawmakers on Wednesday as part of congressional investigations into Russian manipulation on social media around the U.S. election.

"Back the Badge," for example, ran an ad meant to reach the wives of police officers, sheriffs and pages memorializing killed officers that was seen more than 1.3 million times. "Woke Blacks," another page created by Russians tied to the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency, promoted its page among people who are interested in "African-American culture" and the civil-rights movement. That ad was seen more than 750,000 times. Both were paid for in rubles.

Lawmakers also released the Twitter Inc. account names for the 2,752 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency. Many of the handles appeared to impersonate famous politicians, political parties and news agencies, in an attempt to appear credible, such as @_GeorgeSchultz_, @tpartynews, @NewYorkDem and @TheTimesOfLondon.

The new data, released by congressmen on the House Intelligence Committee, show the sophistication of the Russian effort to hit precise groups of people to amplify specific, simmering tensions within the U.S. While Facebook and Twitter have said in congressional hearings this week that the ads by Russian-linked accounts made up just a small percent of election-related content on their sites, the ads demonstrate how the Russian effort spread far beyond political campaigns and across issues as wide-ranging as immigration, police brutality and religion.

The Russian social-media campaign was successful because "they understood that the algorithms that you use tend to accentuate content that is either fear based or anger based," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California. "That helps it pick up an audience and go viral and be amplified."

Facebook and Twitter, along with Alphabet Inc.'s Google, testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday, answering questions from lawmakers about the ways Russia used their platforms to sow political and social divisions from 2015 to the present.

Other ads appeared on Instagram, Facebook's photo-sharing service. Facebook has only recently started to acknowledge the scale of Russian manipulation on Instagram. "Killary Clinton will never understand what it feels like to lose the person you love for the sake of your country," said an ad from an Instagram account called "american.veterans." Russian actors paid 3,083.95 rubles, or about $53 at current exchange rates, to target at veterans. The ad was viewed 17,654 times.

Douglas MacMillan and Byron Tau contributed to this article.

