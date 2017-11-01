Oil Prices Waver as Supply Declines

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses Wednesday, after storage data showed that crude inventories fell by less than some traders expected last week.

Continue Reading Below

Light, sweet crude for December delivery was recently down 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $54.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $55.22 earlier in the session. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.65.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 27. The decline exceeded expectations of traders and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast on average that stockpiles would drop by 1.2 million barrels.

However, the number fell short of the estimate from the American Petroleum Institute, which logged a 5.1-million-barrel drawdown in crude supplies. Oil pared gains following the EIA release.

"The API bar was pretty high," said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA. "You're getting the corresponding pullback here now."

Oil prices have been buoyed in recent weeks as some speculate that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will do more to bring global inventories back down to the five-year average.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

OPEC and some major producers outside the cartel, including Russia, first agreed late last year to cap their production at around 1.8 million barrels a day lower than peak October 2016 levels, with the aim of alleviating global oversupply and boosting prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia -- the world's largest crude producers -- have both indicated a willingness to extend the deal when it expires in March. OPEC is set to debate the issue at an official meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30.

"The market seems to be really optimistic about OPEC continuing with production curbs" through the end of 2018, said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at ETF Securities, adding that oil investors were also increasingly convinced that a "mopping up of excess inventories is taking place and is successful."

Investors have been encouraged by data showing that the amount of U.S. crude in storage is waning, particularly after a wave of U.S. shale production drove oil prices lower in the first half of 2017.

Analysts expect the trend to continue, as demand remains robust and the U.S. continues to export oil. According to the EIA, U.S. crude exports climbed to a record high last week of more than 2 million barrels a day.

"Exports justifiably remain very strong and should continue to remain strong," said Tony Headrick, an analyst at CHS Hedging.

Gasoline futures rose 1% to $1.7494 a gallon and diesel futures fell 0.4% to $1.8724 a gallon.

Write to Stephanie Yang at stephanie.yang@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)