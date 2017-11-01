Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 28 235K (18) 233K

0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 3Q +2.8% (21) +1.5%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +0.6% (21) +0.2%*

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +315K (24) -33K

0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (24) 4.2%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Oct +0.2% (19) +0.45%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (21) $42.4B

0945 Markit Services PMI Oct 55.9 (3) 55.9***

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.0 (22) 59.8

1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (20) +1.2%

*2Q Revised Reading

**All private-sector workers

***Oct. Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

