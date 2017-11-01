ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 235,000 Jobs in October

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow as parts of the country rebuild from the recent hurricanes.

Fed Likely on Hold, but Could Give Clues on Possible December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to change rates at their policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether they remain on track to raise borrowing costs again before year's end.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

World stocks started November on an upward trend after major bourses in the U.S., Europe and Asia clocked another month of gains.

Oil Prices Continue to March Higher on OPEC Hopes

Oil prices continued to climb, with WTI futures at a 2017 high, boosted by a growing consensus that OPEC will extend its deal to cut crude output.

Xi Jinping Summons 'Red Boat Spirit' of China's Communist Revolutionaries

Days into a new leadership term, Xi Jinping went on the road to strike home the defining message of his administration, that only the Communist Party can guarantee his "China Dream" of national rejuvenation.

U.K. House Prices Rise Modestly in October

U.K. house prices rose modestly in October, posting a month-on-month increase that was in line with expectations.

Bank of England Sets Stage for Rate Increase

The Bank of England is expected to lift its main interest rate on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade, in what would be a significant shift that two senior bank officials have suggested could be premature.

Eight Killed in Terror Attack in New York

Eight people were killed and at least a dozen injured when a truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a lower Manhattan bike path in what officials said was a "cowardly act of terror," the deadliest attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Gold Bugs Embrace Bitcoin, Upending Retail Sellers

Retail sellers of gold coins and bullion are hurting despite rallying gold prices, as investors make crytpocurrencies the new 'hedge against chaos.'

Analysts Get Bullish on Oil for First Time in 6 Months on OPEC Hopes

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the first time in six months in October amid signs that production cuts by major suppliers are helping to rebalance the market.

November 01, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)