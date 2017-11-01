Permira to Buy Corporate-Finance Adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Private-equity firm Permira said it will buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion from a group that includes Carlyle Group.

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Cites 'Solid Rate' of Economic Growth

The Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled it would consider lifting them before year's end amid signs the economy is gaining momentum.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall After Results Miss Expectations

Standard Chartered shares sank after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations and the bank reported a series of drags on its turnaround plan.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo's Profit Rises as Private-Equity Gains Outpace Peers

Apollo Global Management's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, driven by investment gains and a significant increase in carried interest income.

Ackman Criticizes ADP's 'Bed Bug' Letter

William Ackman, the activist investor fighting for three board seats at ADP, criticized the company for saying it was going to report him to the SEC for spreading what it called "false and misleading" claims.

Brexit to Hit 10,000 British Finance Jobs, Regulator Says

A top Bank of England official said he expected up to 10,000 jobs to leave the U.K.'s financial sector by the time Britain exits the European Union.

Singapore Bans Two More Individuals Over 1MDB-Related Breaches

Singapore's central bank said it has served six-year prohibition orders against two individuals involved in breaches related to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Fed Likely on Hold, but Could Give Clues on Possible December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to change rates at their policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether they remain on track to raise borrowing costs again before year's end.

Gold Bugs Embrace Bitcoin, Upending Retail Sellers

Retail sellers of gold coins and bullion are hurting despite rallying gold prices, as investors make crytpocurrencies the new 'hedge against chaos.'

Lawmakers Remain Cool to Trump Pick for Ex-Im Bank

President Donald Trump's choice to head the Export-Import Bank didn't appear to sway Republican senators on a key panel into supporting him, putting his confirmation at risk.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)