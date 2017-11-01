U.S. Trade Panel Backs Solar Tariffs

Federal trade officials are recommending the Trump administration impose a tariff of up to 35% on imported solar panels to protect U.S. solar manufacturers from low-priced foreign products.

Oil Hovers Near Multimonth Highs

Oil prices continued to hit new multimonth highs Tuesday as a lower-than-expected U.S. production figure helped breathe new life into a recent rally.

Utility Touts Electrification to Meet California Climate Goals

California can meet its goals for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, but it will require a massive shift to electric vehicles, charging stations and renewable energy, one of the state's biggest power companies said.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.2 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels on average.

BP to Restart Share Buybacks as Oil Industry Regains Footing

BP on said it would restart its share buyback program after posting healthy third-quarter earnings, the latest signal that the oil industry has found its footing amid a modest crude-price recovery.

Scana Shakes Up Management

Scana said it would replace its chief executive and shake up its leadership ranks as the legal and financial reverberations of its ill-fated attempt to build a nuclear power plant in South Carolina continue.

Why Asia's Largest Oil Company Won't Reward Investors

PetroChina, which reported sharply higher third-quarter earnings Monday, has a lot of attractive features-state financial backing, enormous reserves, and a near-monopoly in the world's most-important natural gas growth market. But policy and market forces are shifting against it.

Mnuchin Presses Allies to Tighten Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration wants to work with Washington's allies to ramp up sanctions on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, but he stopped short of calling for special action against firms conducting business with Iran's military corps.

LyondellBasell Makes Takeover Approach to Braskem

LyondellBasell Industries has made a takeover approach to Braskem, eyeing a deal that could value the Brazilian petrochemical company at well over $10 billion.

FBI Is Probing Puerto Rico Power Contract

The FBI is investigating a $300 million contract Puerto Rico's power authority awarded to a tiny Montana energy firm to repair the grid devastated by Hurricane Maria.

