Uber-SoftBank Deal in Jeopardy Over Spat About Kalanick's Role

Continue Reading Below

Uber's effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank is on the rocks as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Facebook Profit Jumps 79%

Facebook Inc. said third-quarter profit jumped 79% on its continued dominance in online advertising, though the social media giant's aggressive pursuit of growth drew scrutiny Wednesday from lawmakers investigating alleged Russian propagandists' activity on Facebook.

Auto Sales Continued Hot Streak in October

The auto industry's hot streak continued in October with most high-volume car companies posting strong U.S. sales performances, setting the stage for a strong finish in 2017.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Posts Loss, Boosting Pressure to Speed Output of Model 3

Tesla Inc. reported a third-quarter loss greater than analysts expected, compounding the pressure on Chief Executive Elon Musk to speed up production of the long-awaited Model 3 sedan.

GE Shows How 'Black Box' Assets Boost Profits

GE lifted the veil on accounting that analysts have said was too opaque, spotlighting how changes in one group of its assets help to lift profits.

Two More Senior Executives to Exit From Under Armour

Under Armour is shedding more of its senior leadership, including its chief marketing officer and the head of its women's business, as the sportswear company continues to grapple with declining sales.

Qualcomm Profit Slides as Royalty Dispute Continues

Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunged 89%, crippled by a $778 million charge related to a fine by Taiwanese regulators and Apple Inc.'s continued withholding of patent royalties on iPhones and iPads.

Kraft Heinz Sales Rise on Growth Outside U.S.

Kraft Heinz Co. reported higher sales in the latest period, breaking a string of declines, and the company projected growth will carry into the current quarter.

MetLife Swings to Loss on Brighthouse Charges

Hurricanes reduced the third-quarter results of big insurers MeLife and Allstate with their large homeowner and car-insurance businesses, while the rallying stock market helped life insurers industrywide with products tied to market returns.

New York Times Profit Grows

New York Times Co.'s revenue grew 6.1% in the third quarter, powered by growth in subscribers and advertising sales for its digital products.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)