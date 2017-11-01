Domestic Auto Makers Posted Mixed October Sales

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported sales declines in the U.S. for October, while Ford's U.S. sales increased 6.4%.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall After Results Miss Expectations

Standard Chartered shares sank after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations and the bank reported a series of drags on its turnaround plan.

Uber-SoftBank Deal in Jeopardy Over Spat About Kalanick's Role

Uber effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank is on the rocks as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Permira to Buy Corporate Finance Adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 Billion

Private-equity firm Permira said it will buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion from a group that includes Carlyle Group.

Apollo's Profit Rises as Private-Equity Gains Outpace Peers

Apollo Global Management's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, driven by investment gains and a significant increase in carried interest income.

Sony's Rebooted Robot Dog Will Fetch Ruffly $1,700

Sony has revived Aibo, its robot dog, after the famous product line was curbed more than 10 years ago. The company's version of man's best friend will cost about $1,700.

Tencent Unit's Hong Kong IPO Draws a Crowd

Orders for the Hong Kong IPO of China Literature, a unit of internet giant Tencent expected to raise $1.1 billion next week, have already topped $100 billion.

Ackman Criticizes ADP's 'Bed Bug' Letter

William Ackman, the activist investor fighting for three board seats at ADP, criticized the company for saying it was going to report him to the SEC for spreading what it called "false and misleading" claims.

Who Wants to Supply China's Surveillance State? The West

U.S. tech giants and Chinese state-backed companies showed off the future of policing in China's southern technology hub as they vie for a slice of the world's biggest surveillance market.

Envision Healthcare Reviewing 'Strategic Alternatives'

Envision Healthcare, less than a year old, on Tuesday said it had hired advisers to decide how to proceed as a company-"with all options on the table."

November 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)