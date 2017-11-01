Facebook Vows to Sacrifice Growth for Secure Operations

Facebook extended its dominance in online advertising in the third quarter but said it would sacrifice some future growth to invest more heavily in its safety and security operations to address the growing scrutiny of its power and influence.

Facebook Needs the Right Kind of Friends

Facebook is still making a lot of new friends, but the company is learning the hard way that there is a cost to not having the right ones.

Tesla Posts Loss, Boosting Pressure to Speed Output of Model 3

Tesla warned it will take months longer than expected to reach its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, a significant delay that could will put additional pressure on CEO Elon Musk's limited cash pile.

Tesla Drives Farther Off Course

Tesla moved the goal posts again for its Model 3 and revealed a slowdown in its older luxury models, making Chief Executive Elon Musk's goals appear even less realistic.

Two More Senior Executives to Exit From Under Armour

Under Armour is shedding more of its senior leadership, including its chief marketing officer and the head of its women's business, as the sportswear company continues to grapple with declining sales.

SEC Letter to Guggenheim Questions Disclosure of African Banking Investment

Guggenheim Partners received a July letter from U.S. regulators that raised concerns about its relationship with companies connected to former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond.

Qualcomm Profit Slides as Royalty Dispute Continues

Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunged 89%, crippled by a $778 million charge related to a fine by Taiwanese regulators and Apple Inc.'s continued withholding of patent royalties on iPhones and iPads.

Kraft Heinz Sales Rise on Growth Outside U.S.

Kraft Heinz Co. reported higher sales in the latest period, breaking a string of declines, and the company projected growth will carry into the current quarter.

America's Most Popular Type of Beer Is in Free Fall

Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite are all losing volume as consumers shift to craft and Mexican import beers as well as to wine and spirits.

Unable to Pay, Drug Developer Humanigen Is in Talks With Lenders

Humanigen, jailed fraudster Martin Shkreli's final foray in the pharmaceutical industry, is circling the drain, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)