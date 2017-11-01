Marathon Petroleum Reports Emissions at Texas City Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported emissions at its Texas City, Texas, refinery after an empty ammonia cylinder was discovered.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions began late Monday night and were related to its alkylation unit. "Ammonia cylinder found empty," it said, without providing further details. "Cause is under investigation."

The 86,000-barrel-a-day Texas City refinery is located on Galveston Bay, off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

