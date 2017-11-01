GlaxoSmithKline Receives Positive Data for Anoro Ellipta Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) and Nasdaq-listed Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Wednesday announced they have received positive data from a study for their treatment for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

FTSE 100-listed GSK said that the eight-week study of 236 patients with the disease compared a once-daily long-acting muscarinic antagonist, called Anoro Ellipta, and a long-acting beta agonist fixed-dose combination, Stiolto Respimat.

Innoviva Chief Executive Michael Aguiar said the data demonstrated the benefit of Anoro Ellipta versus Stiolto Respimat for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease whose primary therapeutic need is additional bronchodilatation, the dilation of airways in the lungs.

