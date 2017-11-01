China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 1 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 897,376 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,195 11,455 11,160 11,335 11,195 140 3,400 17,636
Jan-18 13,285 13,855 13,280 13,565 13,270 295 749,974 322,278
Mar-18 13,585 13,910 13,470 13,710 13,475 235 24 728
Apr-18 14,065 14,065 14,065 14,065 13,595 470 2 72
May-18 13,780 14,275 13,760 14,030 13,740 290 136,264 119,118
Jun-18 13,500 14,250 13,500 14,095 13,740 355 70 1,104
Jul-18 14,195 14,295 14,140 14,195 13,860 335 42 1,216
Aug-18 14,030 14,295 14,030 14,185 13,930 255 6 1,078
Sep-18 14,070 14,550 14,070 14,350 14,085 265 7,592 16,586
Oct-18 14,495 14,495 14,495 14,495 14,110 385 2 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
November 01, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)