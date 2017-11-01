Brazil Posted October Trade Surplus of $5.3 Billion

BRASILIA – Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.3 billion in October, up from $5.2 billion in September, the country's trade ministry said Wednesday.
Brazil exported $18.9 billion worth of goods and services last month, compared with $18.7 billion in September. Imports totaled $13.7 billion in October, up from $13.5 billion in September.
For the year through October, Brazil posted a trade surplus of $58.5 billion, the ministry said.
Economists surveyed by the country's central bank last week forecast a $65 billion trade surplus for this year.
November 01, 2017 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)