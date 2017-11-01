Australia September Trade Surplus Widens Sharply

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$1.75 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure is wider than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1.2 billion.

The value of exports rose by 3.0%, while imports were unchanged compared to August.

Australia's trade accounts have caught a tailwind this year from higher iron ore and coal prices. Gas exports are also stepping up, with increased production from new plants located across Australia's north.

Still, an elevated Australian dollar is acting as a headwind to exports.

November 01, 2017 20:46 ET (00:46 GMT)