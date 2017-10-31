What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 31, 2017).

Sprint parent SoftBank has decided to suspend efforts to merge the wireless provider with T-Mobile US, after months of talks.

Lennar agreed to buy CalAtlantic for $5.7 billion, a deal that would create the country's largest home builder by revenue.

The U.S. saving rate dropped to a 10-year low of 3.1% in September, down from 6.3% two years ago.

Apple is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison Qualcomm components.

LyondellBasell has made a takeover approach to Brazil's Braskem that could value the firm at over $10 billion.

Akzo and Axalta said they are in talks about a potential merger of equals of the coating and paints firms.

Clariant investors who helped scuttle a proposed deal with Huntsman will seek three board seats.

Samsung delivered record quarterly profit amid strong demand for its electronic components.

Staples is talking with potential buyers in Asia about a sale of the retailer's operations in China.

Mondelez posted rising third-quarter sales, as Americans ate more snacks.

Major stock indexes lost ground, with the Dow falling 85.45 points to 23348.74.

Strayer and Capella are merging in a deal that creates a nearly $2 billion for-profit education firm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)