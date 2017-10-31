U.S. Home Price Gains Accelerated in August

Home price growth picked up speed in August, an indication that despite slowing sales in recent months demand for housing remains strong.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which covers the entire nation, rose 6.1% in the 12 months ended in August, up from a 5.9% year-over-year increase reported in July.

The pace of home sales has slowed in recent months, while price growth has continued to accelerate. Economists said that suggests the market is suffering from a lack of homes for sale, while demand remains strong.

"You have the number of available units, still historically low. The result is we're seeing price gains that are unsustainably strong," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Insurance.

The 10-city index gained 5.3% over the year, up from 5.2% in July. The 20-city index gained 5.9%, up from 5.8% the previous month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to rise 6% in August.

As mortgage rates continue to rise that pushes up the cost of housing and will likely lead to slower price gains. "Interest rates are starting to rise. That's generally the beginning of the end of a housing expansion," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage touched 3.94% last week, up from a year earlier when it averaged 3.47%, according to Freddie Mac.

Home prices in Seattle rose 13.2% over the last year, followed by Las Vegas with an 8.6% annual increase and San Diego with a 7.8% increase.

Month-over-month, the U.S. Index rose 0.5% in August before seasonal adjustment, while the 10-city rose 0.5% and the 20-city index rose 0.4% from July to August.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index rose 0.5% month-over-month, while the 10-city and 20-city indexes also both rose 0.5%.

Sales of previously owned homes declined on an annual basis for the first time since July 2016, that National Association of Realtors said earlier this month, a sign that the inventory shortage is taking a toll on the market. Sales fell 1.5% from the same month a year earlier.

"Home prices will not rise forever. Measures of affordability are beginning to slide, indicating that the pool of buyers is shrinking," said David Blitzer, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

