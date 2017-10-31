Tata Steel Appoints T.V. Narendran as Chief Executive

Tata Steel Ltd. (500470.BY) said Tuesday that it has appointed T.V. Narendran as chief executive, and extended the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee for a period of five years, effective Nov. 9.

Mr. Narendran, who was also appointed managing director for Tata Steel Ltd.'s global operations, first joined the company in 1988, before being promoted to managing director for India and South East Asia in 2013.

