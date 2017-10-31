South Korean Exports Rise 7.1% in October

The increase in South Korean exports slowed in October as holidays crimped growth, but brisk overseas demand helped keep the economy on an even keel.

Exports increased 7.1% from a year earlier to $44.98 billion in October after September's 35% surge, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry and the customs office. The latest reading missed the median forecast for a 10.6% increase from a survey of five analysts.

Imports rose 7.4% from a year earlier to $37.65 billion in October following the previous month's revised 22.6% increase. The latest reading was also below the median forecast for a 11.6% rise.

The trade surplus narrowed to $7.33 billion in October from a revised $13.46 billion in September, slightly shy of the median forecast of $8 billion.

The much softer October print was largely due to a data distortion, with the Korean thanksgiving holidays resulting in nearly five fewer work days for the month, according to the customs office. The daily average export growth actually accelerated from a year earlier in October, it said.

Exports, which account for about half of South Korea's gross domestic product, have continued to strengthen this year after two years of softening.

