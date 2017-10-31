Sanofi and Regeneron Report Positive Asthma Trial Results

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported positive results from their phase 3 trial investigating the use of co-developed drug dupilumab as a steroid-dependent asthma treatment.

The trial studied the use of dupilumab in patients with severe chronic asthma who rely on oral corticosteroids to help control symptoms and reduce asthma attacks. Oral corticosteroids can have serious side effects, such as osteoporosis or diabetes.

Dupilumab, also known as Dupixent, is already approved to treat eczema.

France's Sanofi says that participants who received dupilumab in conjunction with standard therapies were able to reduce their use of maintenance oral corticosteroids by 70% on average, experienced 59% fewer asthma attacks, and improved their lung function.

Dupilumab, which is being jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron, works by blocking a pathway that leads to inflammation. Sanofi is studying its use in other inflammatory diseases such as pediatric eczema and food allergies.

The French company plans to apply for a supplemental biologics license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year that relates to the use of dupilumab as an asthma treatment.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 18.4 million adults and 6.2 million children suffer from asthma in the U.S.

