Oil Hovers Near Multimonth Highs

Oil prices were mixed but hovered near multimonth highs Tuesday amid a pause in a rally that has been propelled by expectations that major producers would extend output cuts.

U.S. crude futures recently traded down 8 cents, or 0.15%, at $54.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, recently rose 1 cent, or 0.02%, to $60.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Oil prices have surged this month, with Brent rising around 8% in the past four weeks to a more-than-two-year high on Monday, supported by increased talk that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia would extend production cuts beyond the current end date of March 2018.

Gene McGillian, research manager at Tradition Energy, said traders may be hesitant to continue buying oil futures at these prices.

"It seems like the rally's kind of stalled," he said. "We've priced in the idea of the extension and increased demand. Now we have to wait to see if it plays out that way."

Tom Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics, said the latest push higher was driven by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's commitment, made over the weekend, to extend the OPEC production cut agreement with Russia until the end of 2018.

"The new base case is that they will roll over the current cuts to the end of next year," said Mr. Pugh, adding that a failure to follow through on this would see prices fall.

OPEC is due to meet Nov. 30 to discuss the output cuts which were implemented in January in an attempt to accelerate the draining of global stocks after more than three years of surplus supplies. Some analysts warn that even if the meeting's outcome is an extension to the cuts, the market could pull back.

"In case the supply cut deal is confirmed at the end of November oil bulls could also decide the time has come to take profit," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM.

While both global and U.S. crude futures have surged, Brent has pulled ahead of the U.S. benchmark. While global inventories have tightened, there is still a surplus of oil in U.S. storage tanks, and the prospect that shale producers will ramp up is also looming over U.S. prices.

Bullish bets on Brent contracts have outpaced those on West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, as "money managers have preferred to concentrate optimism in Brent contracts," analysts at JBC Energy wrote in a client note.

"This may to some extent be a function of the persistent WTI price discount and broader fears about the ability of U.S. crude supply to rise in line with prices, on top of Brent's generally higher sensitivity to geopolitics."

Gasoline futures rose 0.05% to $1.7649 a gallon. Diesel futures were almost unchanged at $1.8778 a gallon.

October 31, 2017 11:12 ET (15:12 GMT)