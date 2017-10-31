Stocks Notch Monthly Gains

Shares of Mondelez International, Kellogg and other food companies helped the S&P 500 edge higher and log its best month since February.

In Mainstream Move, Bitcoin Poised to Join Oil, Gold in Futures Trading

CME will launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

House Tax Plan to Delay Estate-Tax Repeal, Set Corporate Rate at 20%

House Speaker Paul Ryan has told conservative groups the tax plan to be revealed tomorrow will delay repeal of the estate tax, set the corporate tax rate at 20%, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sens. Crapo, Brown End Talks on Dodd-Frank Rollback

The two top members of the Senate Banking Committee have ended months of negotiations over legislation to ease postcrisis rules, a blow to GOP-led efforts to roll back aspects of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

U.S. Homeownership Rises Slightly in Latest Quarter

The homeownership rate inched up in the last several months to the highest level since 2014, as more households are finding a way to buy homes despite limited supply and rising prices.

U.S. Employment Costs Picked Up in Third Quarter

The wages of American workers grew healthily in the third quarter, a sign low unemployment is stirring inflation pressures.

Consumer Confidence Surged in October

The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 125.9 in October, the highest level in nearly 17 years.

Oil Hovers Near Multimonth Highs

Oil prices continued to hit new multimonth highs Tuesday as a lower-than-expected U.S. production figure helped breathe new life into a recent rally.

U.S. Trade Panel Backs Solar Tariffs

Federal trade officials are recommending the Trump administration impose a tariff of up to 35% on imported solar panels to protect U.S. solar manufacturers from low-priced foreign products.

How Chinese Home Buyers Abroad Offer a Lesson on Capital Controls

Global commercial real-estate participants keen to know the impact of Beijing's capital controls might not need to look much further than the cat-and-mouse game that is being played in the residential markets for years.

