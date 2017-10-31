Stocks on Track for Monthly Gains

Shares of Mondelez International, Kellogg and other food companies helped the S&P 500 edge higher, putting the index on track for its best month since February.

U.S. Homeownership Rises Slightly in Latest Quarter

The homeownership rate inched up in the last several months to the highest level since 2014, as more households are finding a way to buy homes despite limited supply and rising prices.

In Mainstream Move, Bitcoin Poised to Join Oil, Gold in Futures Trading

CME will launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

U.S. Home Price Gains Accelerated in August

Home prices grew at their strongest rate in more than three years in August, an indication that despite slowing sales in recent months, demand for housing remains strong.

Eurozone Economy Slows Slightly as Inflation Target Remains Elusive

The eurozone economy slowed slightly in the three months through September, while the annual rate of inflation fell, a combination that will likely reinforce the European Central Bank's caution as it starts to scale down its stimulus measures.

U.S. Employment Costs Picked Up in Third Quarter

The wages of American workers grew healthily in the third quarter, a sign low unemployment is stirring inflation pressures.

Consumer Confidence Surged in October

The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 125.9 in October, the highest level in nearly 17 years.

Canada GDP Drops in August on Factory Slump

The Canadian economy shrank in August, the first monthly decline since October of last year, on a slump in manufacturing and lower energy production.

Oil Hovers Near Multimonth Highs

Oil prices were mixed but hovered near multimonth highs Tuesday amid a pause in a rally that has been propelled by expectations that major producers would extend output cuts.

How Chinese Home Buyers Abroad Offer a Lesson on Capital Controls

Global commercial real-estate participants keen to know the impact of Beijing's capital controls might not need to look much further than the cat-and-mouse game that is being played in the residential markets for years.

