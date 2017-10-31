U.S. Home Price Gains Accelerated in August

Home prices grew at their strongest rate in more than three years in August, an indication that despite slowing sales in recent months, demand for housing remains strong.

Stocks on Track for Monthly Gains

Shares of Mondelez International, Kellogg and other food companies helped the S&P 500 edge higher Tuesday, putting the index on track for its best month since February.

U.S. Employment Costs Picked Up in Third Quarter

The wages of American workers grew healthily in the third quarter, a sign low unemployment is stirring inflation pressures.

Consumer Confidence Surged in October

The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 125.9 in October, the highest level in nearly 17 years.

Eurozone Economy Slows Slightly as Inflation Target Remains Elusive

The eurozone economy slowed slightly in the three months through September, while the annual rate of inflation fell, a combination that will likely reinforce the European Central Bank's caution as it starts to scale down its stimulus measures.

Midwest Business Activity Rose in October

A reading for business activity across the Midwest rose in October to record levels, even as a lack of skilled employees deepened, according to a report Tuesday.

CME Planning Bitcoin Futures Market

CME Group plans to launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

Canada GDP Drops in August on Factory Slump

The Canadian economy shrank in August, the first monthly decline since October of last year, on a slump in manufacturing and lower energy production.

Mexico's GDP Contracted in Third Quarter as Disasters Took Toll

Mexico's economic output declined in the third quarter, its first contraction in 17 quarters as a series of natural disasters had a negative impact on services and brought about further declines in oil production.

Chinese Property Shopping Spree Fades as Beijing Hits the Brakes

Until recently, Chinese investment in overseas property seemed headed to the sky. But Beijing's capital controls are putting a chill on some global commercial real-estate markets.

October 31, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)