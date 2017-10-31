Chinese Stocks Under Pressure While Global Markets Are Muted

Chinese equities faced more selling pressure, dragged by lingering concerns about efforts to cut back high leverage levels, while other key Asian markets saw muted trading.

China Economy Shows Signs of Flagging in October

An official gauge of China's factory activity edged down in October, indicating softening business activity after hitting a more-than-five-year high in September.

Japan Industrial Output, Household Spending Fall in September

Japanese industrial production fell in September, continuing its patchy performance this year, while household spending also slipped unexpectedly, government data showed Tuesday.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

Mnuchin Presses Allies to Tighten Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration wants to work with Washington's allies to ramp up sanctions on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, but he stopped short of calling for special action against firms conducting business with Iran's military corps.

Inflation Remains Below Fed's Target as Officials Meet to Set Policy

Federal Reserve officials begin their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid fresh signs that inflation remains lower than they would like, despite strong economic growth.

Day Trader Profited from Hacked Brokerage Accounts, SEC Says

A day trader based near Philadelphia earned more than $700,000 by trading against investors whose brokerage accounts had been hacked, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

After Stingy Second Quarter, Investors Reward Companies for Earnings

Shares of companies that topped analyst earnings expectations are faring better than they did last quarter, a sign the economic and policy backdrop for stocks looks brighter than only a few weeks ago.

Betting on the Next Fed Chair Often Goes Wrong

President Trump's hiring process for the Federal Reserve chair is due to end this week, and history suggests that it is tough to make money from betting on a new chairman's actions, even if you knew who it was going to be.

Health Premiums to Rise, Trump Administration Says

Dozens of insurers are leaving the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange, and consumers who don't get premium help will see some rates jump by more than 30% next year, according to a Trump administration report.

