Airbus, U.S. in Talks About Compliance Violations

Continue Reading Below

Airbus said it notified U.S. regulators about shortfalls reporting certain defense-related deals, adding to its global compliance woes, and that it would miss delivery targets for a plane model.

BP to Restart Share Buybacks as Third-Quarter Production Rises

BP reported a healthy set of third-quarter profits and plans to restart its share-buyback program, signaling the company is increasingly comfortable with low oil prices as it ramps up its growth ambitions.

Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank to Drop Effort to Merge Sprint, T-Mobile

SoftBank, concerned about giving up control of Sprint, is abandoning its efforts to merge the U.S. wireless carrier with T-Mobile US, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Ought to Back a Sprint and T-Mobile Marriage

Sprint is once again running away before exchanging vows with T-Mobile.Instead of going back and forth on the terms, SoftBank should just take the plunge.

Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung said it would replace its division heads and separate the role of CEO and board chairman for the first time.

Ryanair Posts Earnings Drop, Sticks With Full-Year Guidance

Ryanair sought to draw a line under weeks of flight cancellations and pilot strife, reporting a 1.8% drop in quarterly net profit from costs linked to the disruption but sticking to full year-guidance.

Waymo Showcases Driverless Vans Without Humans Behind the Wheel

Waymo's demonstration of a driverless Chrysler Pacifica showed what traveling in its minivans might be like as a fully autonomous ride-hailing service.

Sony Profit Tops Expectations

Strong demand for PlayStation 4 videogame consoles and image sensors for iPhone cameras led Sony to report another quarter of solid earnings.

Tech Giants Disclose Russian Activity on Eve of Congressional Appearance

Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone, according to people familiar with the matter, prepared copies of their testimonies and a company statement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)