Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

SoftBank to Drop Effort to Merge Sprint, T-Mobile

SoftBank, concerned about giving up control of Sprint, is abandoning its efforts to merge the U.S. wireless carrier with T-Mobile US, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Ought to Back a Sprint and T-Mobile Marriage

Sprint is once again running away before exchanging vows with T-Mobile.Instead of going back and forth on the terms, SoftBank should just take the plunge.

Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung said it would replace its division heads and separate the role of CEO and board chairman for the first time.

Ryanair Posts Earnings Drop, Sticks With Full-Year Guidance

Ryanair sought to draw a line under weeks of flight cancellations and pilot strife, reporting a 1.8% drop in quarterly net profit from costs linked to the disruption but sticking to full year-guidance.

Tech Giants Disclose Russian Activity on Eve of Congressional Appearance

Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone, according to people familiar with the matter, prepared copies of their testimonies and a company statement.

Alphabet's Google Responds to EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet Inc.'s Google lashed out against the European Union over its recent record EUR2.42 billion antitrust fine against the company, saying the regulator misstated facts and didn't show sufficient proof that the search giant's conduct hurt rivals, according to a summary of the court appeal the company lodged against the EU.

India's Top Payment App Has Eyes on U.S. Market

Paytm, India's largest mobile-payment app-backed by the likes of China's Alibaba and Japan's SoftBank-plans to expand into developed markets including Japan, Europe and the U.S., its CEO says.

Rent-A-Center to Explore Options

Rent-A-Center, facing investor pressure as it struggles to revamp business, is suspending dividend payouts as it explores "strategic and financial alternatives"--often seen as a sign that a company may sell itself.

LyondellBasell Makes Takeover Approach to Braskem

LyondellBasell Industries has made a takeover approach to Braskem, eyeing a deal that could value the Brazilian petrochemical company at well over $10 billion.

October 31, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)