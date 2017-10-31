Industrials Up Slightly Ahead of Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as market players look ahead to private and Labor Department jobs surveys later in the week. Shares of Rockwell Automation, which makes manufacturing technology, rose on news conglomerate Emerson Electric had made a roughly $27.5 billion takeover offer that Rockwell rebuffed. For months, Emerson has been stalking Rockwell quietly, making a $200-a-share bid in early August and another one valued at $215 a share, The Wall Street Journal reported.
