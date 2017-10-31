Impala Platinum 1Q Production Increases

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) on Tuesday said that production in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 increased, but warned that safety at its mines remains an issue as it experienced three employee fatalities.

Continue Reading Below

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the South Africa-listed miner said that tons milled across the group rose 9.6% to 6.7 million tons, compared with 6.1 million a year earlier.

Platinum concentrate production increased 6.7% to 349,000 ounces, compared with 327,000 ounces in the year-ago period, it said.

Impala added that refined platinum production fell 6.6% to 341,000 ounces, compared with 365,000 ounces a year earlier, as refined metal output was affected by the planned maintenance of its furnace.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 31, 2017 02:55 ET (06:55 GMT)