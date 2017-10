China had a $22.2 billion service trade deficit in September, smaller than the $24.6 billion deficit reported in August, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Tuesday.

China's merchandise trade surplus stood at $30.2 billion last month, lower than the $41.7 billion surplus in the preceding month, the regulator said.

--Liyan Qi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)